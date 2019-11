The St. Joseph Bay Chapter of NSDAR will hold their November meeting by first attending the Veterans’ Day Program at the Port St. Joe High School at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11. After the Program, Members will gather at Grill 19 at St. Joseph Bay Golf Club for their monthly meeting. Please bring Veterans’ gifts for the Sims Veterans’ Home. If interested in attending, please contact Colleen Burlingame at 647-5737.