Anthony J. Miles, of Crestview, faces up to life in prison after being arrested for human sex trafficking of a child.

CRESTVIEW — A local man faces up to life in prison after being convicted of human sex trafficking of a child.

According to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office, Crestview’s Anthony J. Miles was found guilty of the charges and awaits a sentencing date of Jan. 13, 2020. He will be designated as a sexual predator and required to register as such for life.

The release said that Miles placed advertisements on BackPage that featured sexually explicit photos of a minor and offered services for a fee. The wording of the ads suggested sexual services and that drugs would be involved.

SEX OFFENDERS and SEXUAL PREDATORS living in the Molino 32577 ZIP code.

SEX OFFENDERS and SEXUAL PREDATORS living in the Gulf Breeze 32563 ZIP code.

SEX OFFENDERS and SEXUAL PREDATORS living in the Crestview 32536 ZIP code.

According to the evidence, Miles recruited the victim, provided addictive drugs to the child, arranged for hotel rooms at various locations where he would keep the child and then set up appointments with people seeking sexual favors.

According to witnesses, Miles would stay close by when people were with the victim in the rooms to assure that she did not try to leave and that the fee for the sexual acts was collected, the release said.

The State Attorney’s Office said that Miles would keep the victim isolated, monitoring any phone use or contact with others, and would provide drugs as long as the victim performed as required.

According to the testimony, there were incidents and threats of violence if the victim did not comply with Miles’ demands. The release said that the victim was able to get away when a person working with Miles left her unattended at a gas station.

De’Jion Kimbrough and Chloe Smith have also been charged and are awaiting trial.

Miles’ trafficking of the minor came to the attention of law enforcement when a juvenile probation officer trying to locate a runaway child found the BackPage ads featuring the victim in this case. The officer recognized the victim as a child being supervised by the Department of Juvenile Justice and reported the suspected human trafficking to law enforcement.