McNeese State (0-0) vs. Western Michigan (0-0)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts McNeese State in each team's 2019-20 season opener. McNeese State went 9-22 last year and finished 12th in the Southland, while Western Michigan ended up 8-24 and finished 12th in the MAC.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Cowboys gave up 78.2 points per game while scoring 66 per outing. Western Michigan went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 71.9 points and giving up 73.9 per game in the process.

