Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office hosts United States Police Canine National Field Trials this week.

DESTIN — Law enforcement officers and their K9 partners have been putting their skills to the test this week at the Morgan Sports Center.

Hosted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the 2019 United States Police Canine Association's National Field Trials has drawn 93 teams from around the United States and Canada.

"This is the Super Bowl of all law enforcement canine companions," said Sgt. Tony Kelly with the Sheriff’ Office.

Dogs and their human partners are judged on a variety of trials based on law enforcement scenarios. The K9s are judged on their obedience, agility, search work and apprehension of suspects.

The competition, which is open to the public, continues through Thursday. There will be public demonstration by the K9 teams at 6 p.m. Thursday at Etheredge Stadium in Fort Walton Beach .