PANAMA CITY — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect vehicle that struck and killed a man in Panama City Tuesday evening.

Michael R. Hart, 43 of Orlando was pronounced dead at the scene, reports state.

According to Florida Highway Patrol statement, troopers are searching for a white SUV allegedly involved in the incident.

The hit-and-run occurred around 12:08 a.m. on State Road 390 near Ruth Hentz Avenue, the report states. A preliminary investigation revealed Hart was in the roadway when he was struck by the suspect vehicle.

After striking Hart, the suspect vehicle continued traveling north on State Road 390 toward Frankford Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-873-7020.