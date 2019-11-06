Billy Jack Keene is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

CRESTVIEW — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect Wednesday who is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old Crestview man in the back following an argument.

The victim said he went to a residence at 3921 Chambrey Road near Crestview on November 1 to pick up a friend, according to an OCSO press release. He said another individual, 41-year-old Billy Jack Keene, opened the door and began a verbal altercation.

The victim told deputies he turned to walk away but Keene grabbed him from behind and stabbed him in the back.

A friend of the victim who was waiting in the car drove him to North Okaloosa Medical Center for treatment.

