FREEPORT — Alaqua Animal Refuge’s inaugural Animoré weekend was a festival to celebrate the love of animals.

The 6th Annual 100 Point and Cult Wine Dinner and the first ever Barn Jam took place on October 18 and 19 and raised over $1,100,000 to support Alaqua’s Capital Campaign, "Second Chances Start Here," thanks to a dollar for dollar matching grant of the weekend’s net revenue from the Dugas Family Foundation.

Dealing with tropical storm threats, heavy rain and wind, and a last-minute change of venue, the 100 Point and Cult Wine Dinner broke previous fundraising records by almost double. The wine dinner was hosted at the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center.

As one of Alaqua’s signature events, the 100 Point and Cult Wine Dinner paired stellar wines with a unique 5-course dinner. Three of Nashville’s top singer/songwriters; Billy Dawson, Aaron Barker, and Jon Nite, serenaded guests and shared stories about the meaning behind songs they had written for top recording artists.

A special presentation was made at the end of the evening to Brittnie Dugas, the daughter of the late Foster Dugas. In honor of Foster, Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood presented Brittnie a road sign named "Dugas Way," which will be the permanent address of the new Alaqua facility.

"Foster visited me at the Refuge to learn more about what we were doing. He also asked me to take his rooster," Hood said. "He first believed in me, and in Alaqua, and I wanted to honor him and his legacy and the continued support of the Dugas Family Foundation. It warms my soul to have their name as a permanent part of our home."

During the evening, guests were also invited to visit the new Alaqua Teepees to learn more about the expanded services and experiences that Alaqua will feature at their new home.

"I have no words, only heartfelt and overflowing emotions about the success of this event. The people that came out and supported us just overwhelms me…our sponsors, our community, our volunteers, and our staff. We couldn’t have made this happen without all of them, and I must also thank my friend Demetria McNeese for serving as our chairman. I am still pinching myself," said Hood. "I cannot describe what it feels like to actually see a dream come true, which was what this was."

