Canine Compassion Fund is working to build a shelter designed to house elderly dogs or dogs with special needs. The Woofstock fundraising event in Northport on Saturday raised money for the Well Worn Paws home.

According to an old saying, all dogs go to heaven. Canine Compassion Fund volunteers ensure that before they get there, old dogs get plenty of love and care.

Part of that mission was expressed in Saturday’s Woofstock fundraising event in Northport. Canine Compassion Fund is working to build a shelter designed to house elderly dogs or dogs with special needs. The Well Worn Paws home will be located on a lot at the corner of Stonehedge Road and Freeman’s Road.

Three acres of mostly wooded land is planned for a development that will include a building to house the animals as well as plenty of places for them to exercise and play, according to Amanda Melvin, the adoption rescue coordinator for Canine Compassion Fund.

Woofstock featured music, entertainment, food and drinks and a silent auction Saturday on the property where the shelter will be constructed. The shelter will ensure that older dogs will have a safe place to live where they won’t be in danger of being euthanized when no one is willing to adopt them from the animal shelter. Dogs with special needs will also have a place to be cared for.

In the meantime, the Forever Foster program is available to give temporary homes to aging dogs.

“We just took in an old dog from an elderly lady who was about to pass from cancer. She wanted to ensure that here dog would be taken care of,” said Melvin.

Anyone who wishes to assist in the Forever Foster program or who wishes to give money for the Well Worn Paws home can sign up through the Canine Compassion Foundation website at www.caninecompassionfund.org

The organization will prove bedding, toys and even food to help care for the animals fostered through the Forever Foster program.