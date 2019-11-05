On Monday, deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unused community pool and house on Bluewater Boulevard that had been vandalized. Thousands of dollars in damages were done.

NICEVILLE — An unused community pool and house on Bluewater Boulevard was recently vandalized.

According to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Parkwood Estates pool house on Monday morning and found thousands of dollars in damages, including spray-painted vulgar graffiti and busted out windows.

OSCO reported that the owner believes the damage took place between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.