The Coast Guard is assisting in the search for an airman who fell from a C-130 over the Gulf of Mexico.

HURLBURT FIELD -- Crews from Coast Guard Station Destin were searching Tuesday night for an unidentified Air Force airman from the 24th Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field who apparently had a mishap while exiting a C-130 four-engine aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the 24th SOW noted that a "search is currently underway for an Airman from the 24th Special Operations Wing who exited his aircraft during a jump training scenario over the Gulf of Mexico approximately 4 miles south of Hurlburt Field. More details will be released as they become available."

Coast Guard Petty Officer Kamil Zdankowski also confirmed the search late Tuesday evening, about 10 hours after Coast Guard Station Destin was alerted to the incident.

Coast Guard crews were searching Tuesday evening about 10 miles offshore, south of Hurlburt Field, headquarters of Air Force Special Operations Command, according to Zdankowski.

Zdankowski said the airman fell out of the aircraft and into the Gulf of Mexico a couple of miles south of Hurlburt Field, and the Coast Guard was adjusting its search area on the basis of currents in the area.

No information on the airman's identity was immediately available Tuesday evening. The Northwest Florida Daily News is continuing to follow this story, and will update it as additional information becomes available.