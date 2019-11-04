Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office investigating two unrelated stabbings

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate non-fatal stabbings.

The latest took place around 8 p.m. Sunday night on Cypress Street near Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies responded to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in connection to the arrival of a 16-year old brought in by his mother with a stab wound to the abdomen. His mother said the victim had called and asked her to pick him up around 8 p.m. near Lovejoy Road.

Doctors say the wound is not life-threatening.

Another stabbing was reported Nov. 1 near Crestview.

The 23-year old victim in that case says he had gone to a home on Chambray Road to pick up a friend when he got into an argument with another man.

He said as he turned to walk away, the man stabbed him in the back with a knife. He was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center for treatment.

Updated information on the stabbings, which are not connected, will be provided at a later time.