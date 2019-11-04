The national spotlight will shine on Tuscaloosa this Saturday as one of the biggest games of the 2019 college football season will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The University of Alabama hosts LSU at 2:30 p.m. in a game that will match the top two teams in the nation. The latest AP has LSU ranked No. 1 and Alabama ranked No. 2, while the latest coaches' poll has Alabama ranked No. 1 and LSU No. 2. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday.

The UA-LSU matchup will bring lots of national media attention: The game will be televised by CBS and College GameDay, ESPN's weekly college football preview show, will also broadcast from Tuscaloosa.

UA's 101,821-seat stadium is sold out and online brokers are asking at least $250 for a single ticket.

So as fans get ready, here are the answers to five questions about the big game:

Will Tua Tagovailoa play? UA coach Nick Saban said last week that the quarterback's playing status could be a game-time decision. Tagovailoa injured his ankle in the Oct. 21 Tennessee game, missed the Oct. 28 game against Arkansas and Alabama had an open date last week, allowing Tagovailoa more time to recuperate. The Tuscaloosa News will have updates from UA's practice sessions this week, which could yield more clues about Tagovailoa's status. Check out www.tidesports.com. On Twitter, follow the News' team: Cecil Hurt, @CecilHurt, Brett Hudson, @BrettHudson, and Edwin Stanton, @edwinstantonu2.

Who will win? Oddsmakers have Alabama as the favorite by a touchdown.

What's at stake? The winner will be in the driver's seat for the SEC West title and a berth in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner will also control its own destiny in earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The loser will face an uphill climb to get to the SEC title game. The loser would need the winner to lose two league games, in addition to winning the rest of its SEC games. Alabama closes its SEC schedule with games against Mississippi State and Auburn, while LSU closes with Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M. Some pundits say the UA-LSU loser will still have a good chance to make the College Football Playoffs, if that team wins the rest of its games and some other now unbeaten or one-loss teams fall between now and the end of the season.

Why isn't the game in prime time? The CBS contract with the SEC allows one prime time game per season and the network chose the Sept. 21 Georgia-Notre Dame for a nighttime kickoff.

What will the weather be like? The early forecast calls for nearly perfect football weather: mostly sunny skies and a high in the upper 50s.