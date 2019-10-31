The Florida Department of Health and Project Hope are conducting door-to-door community surveys in November to understand the needs of Gulf County residents post-Hurricane Michael including home repair, status of living conditions and health care. This information will be used to help the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Coalition continue to identify the right resources to meet the needs of Gulf County residents. Residents are kindly asked to answer the door when volunteers come to your home on November 5-7 to ask some questions about how Hurricane Michael has affected residents’ lives and health. Volunteers will have on badges for identification purposes. Volunteers will also have information about community agencies to contact for assistance. For more information, call 227-1276.