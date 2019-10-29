Unama'ki a female great white shark weighing in at 2,076-lbs is swimming into the Gulf of Mexico after it 'pinged’ near Key West on Monday. She is 15-feet, 5-inches long.

The shark was tagged by OCEARCH, a nonprofit that tracks sharks with partner SeaWorld, in September at Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia, according to the OCEARCH website.

She has traveled over 2,000 miles since then and researchers hope to gain insight on the breeding habits of great white sharks.

"As a big mature female, Unama'ki has the potential to lead us to the site where she gives birth and exposes a new white shark nursery," OCEARCH said.

Unama'ki is what the indigenous Mi'kmaq people of Nova Scotia call Cape Breton and it means "land of the fog."

Our partner @SeaWorld picked the name Unama’ki for our 3rd shark of Expedition Nova Scotia. It’s what the indigenous Mi’kmaq people call Cape Breton and means "land of the fog." pic.twitter.com/Mp6zElg2at

