Golden State Warriors (0-2, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

New Orleans looks to end its three-game skid when the Pelicans take on Golden State.

New Orleans went 33-49 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Pelicans averaged 115.4 points per game last season, 58.2 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 27-14 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 39.8 from deep.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Jrue Holiday: day to day (knee).

Warriors Injuries: Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: out (hamstring), Willie Cauley-Stein Jr.: out (foot), Alec Burks: out (ankle).

