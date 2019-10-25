A brief investigation reveals there was no threat.

EGLIN AFB — Explosive ordnance personnel and firefighters from Eglin Air Force Base responded to a report of a suspicious package early Friday afternoon at the Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Camp Simons near Crestview, according to an Eglin spokeswoman.

The package turned out to be "non-threatening," said Ilka Cole, chief of media operations for Eglin’s host unit, the 96th Test Wing. The 7th SFG(A) is among the military units headquartered at Eglin.

Maj. Andrew Harshbarger, the 7th Group’s public affairs officer, said one of the group’s soldiers saw the package in a supply building and "did the right thing" by alerting EOD personnel. Harshbarger could not say Friday what the package contained.

The gate at Camp Bull Simons was closed for a time in response to the discovery of the suspicious package. About a half-hour after reports of the threat surfaced, EOD personnel gave an "all clear," Harshbarger said, and by about 3 p.m., operations at Camp Simons had returned to normal.