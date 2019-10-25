A brief investigation reveals there was no threat.

EGLIN AFB — Explosive ordnance personnel and firefighters from Eglin Air Force Base responded to a bomb threat early Friday afternoon at the Army 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Camp Simons near Crestview, according to an Eglin spokeswoman.

The 7th SFG(A) is among the military units headquartered at Eglin.

About a half-hour after reports of the threat surfaced, EOD personnel gave an "all clear" at Camp Simons, said Maj. Andrew Harshbarger, the 7th Group’s public affairs officer.

Harshbarger could not immediately provide any details regarding the threat, and referred questions to Eglin EOD personnel.

Ilka Cole, chief of media operations for Eglin’s 96th Test Wing Public Affairs, confirmed the bomb threat at about 1 p.m. on Friday, but like Harshbarger, could not provide any additional information on the threat.

The Northwest Florida Daily News is continuing to follow this story, and will update it as more information becomes available.