LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Tim Higgins: 6:30-8:30 p.m., the Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo.

The University of Alabama Jazz Ensemble: 7:30-9 p.m., Moody Concert Hall. Tickets $10 general, $5 seniors (55 and up), $3 for UA students, faculty and staff. Award-winning group -- core of the yearly holiday Hilaritas ensemble -- directed by Chris Kozak, covering styles from the 1940s to today, including new compositions and arrangements by students. This concert will feature work from Wayne Shorter, Johnny Mercer, Quincy Jones and more. The 19-piece ensemble includes vocalists, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, piano, bass, and percussion. www.music.ua.edu/event/jazz-ensemble-concert.

Charlie Wilson and the Money-Moneys: 8 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza. 342-0051. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

Rick Carter, Joe Breckenridge: 10 p.m., Egan's Bar.

FRIDAY

Mama Dixie and the Prize Inside: 2-4 p.m. Hotel Indigo's Shoals Bar and Kitchen.

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Joey Freshwater Band: 6-9 p.m., Government Plaza. Free Live at the Plaza concert series returning for a short fall run.

Shadows: 7-10 p.m., $10 show only, $25 meal and show, Cypress Inn, 501 Rice Mine Road N. catering@cypressinnrestaurant.com.

The Chase Evan Band: 7-10 p.m., Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo.

Black Jacket Symphony performing Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours": 8 p.m, Bama Theatre. Tickets $25 and $30. www.blackjacketsymphony.com.

U.S.: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews, 2308 Fourth St., Tuscaloosa. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

Stuart McNair: 10 p.m., Egan's Bar, 1229 University Blvd.

E.G. Vines: 10 p.m., no cover, Alcove International Tavern.

SATURDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Martin McDaniel: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11 a.m., with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist playing beginning at 12:30 p.m., brunch served beginning at 11, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

TUESDAY

Open-mic night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo. Come early to sign up for 15-minute or three-song (whichever’s shorter) slots.

WEDNESDAY

Big Wild: 8 p.m., Druid City Music Hall. www.druidcitymusichall.com.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Tuscaloosa's fourth annual “Tech-or-Treat": 6-8 p.m., free, all ages, Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center in Alberta, 2614 University Blvd. E. Similar to trunk-or-treat, the city’s Tech-or-Treat allows costumed kids to go from table to table to collect candy while being introduced to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities through interactions with city departments and community organizations.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984): Flashback Cinema series, Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987), Nov. 3 and 6; "Die Hard" (1988), Nov. 10 and 13; "The Polar Express" 2004, Nov. 17 and 20; "Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone" (2001), Nov. 24 and 27; "Home Alone" (1990), Dec. 1 and 4; "White Christmas" (1954), Dec. 8 and 11; "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989), Dec. 15 and 18; "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946), Dec. 22 and 24. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

MONDAY

BWB soap-making-classes: 6-9 p.m., hosted by Left Hand Soap Co. and Black Warrior Brewing, 2214 University Blvd. Make-your-own 3-ounce soap. Tickets available for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. slots. The $15 per person charge gets you a slot in the class, and a pint of Black Warrior beer. Tickets through www.squareup.com.

Baz Luhrman's "Romeo and Juliet" (1996): 7:30-9 p.m., free, Bama Theatre. Strode Progam at UA English department presents free Shakespeare-based films throughout the year, at the Bama. Luhrman's contemporary adaptation star-crosses Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, with John Leguizamo, Paul Rudd, Harold Perrineau, Pete Postlethwaite, Paul Sorvino, Brian Dennehy, M. Emmet Walsh, and more. The soundtrack ranges from Radiohead to Garbage to Butthole Surfers to Prince to Everclear to Mozart and Wagner.

TUESDAY

“Haunting at the Museum”: 6-8 p.m., free, UA campus, beginning at the Alabama Museum of Natural History, Smith Hall. The event will include guided candlelit ghost walks around the Quad, ghost stories and spooky crafts for kids. www.almnh.ua.edu.

WEDNESDAY

10th Monster Makeover Art Auction and Festival: Exhibit-event created by The Tuscaloosa News, with partners in the Arts Council, Tuscaloosa Public Library, the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra, the Drish House and others. Children draw monsters from their imaginations, which are then re-interpreted by adult professional artists. Side-by-side results remain on display in the Harrison Galleries through October, and close with a silent auction and party 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Harrison. There'll be candy, children's activities, live music and more. Proceeds from sales of the exhibit book, and through the auction, go to local education funds. Free and open to all.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Steel Pulse, Ice Station Zebra: 8 p.m., $30, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S, Birmingham. www.ironcitybham.com.

SoDown: 8:30 p.m., $12, Zydeco, Birmingham. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

Q Dot Davis, TJay Lamar, Jaxxxon, Alabama Kenny, YungRod 2G, Jon Ryan, PChainz, EMoneyGetnMoney: 10 p.m., $10, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

FRIDAY

The Avett Brothers: 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $88 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.

Tom Joyner, Doug E. Fresh, Montell Jordan, Calvin Richardson, Adina Howard, Tela, MC Lightfoot, 69 Boyz, 8ball and MJG: 8 p.m., BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. Tickets $39 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.bjcc.org.

Will Regan, Andrea Marie: 8 p.m., $22, WorkPlay Theatre. www.workplay.com.

Sun Seeker, Lady Legs, Sixteen Jackies: 9 p.m., $12, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

Illgates, Lykwid: 9:30 p.m., $15, Zydeco. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

SATURDAY

The Burning Peppermints: 7 p.m., $8, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Eric Church: 8 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets through Ticketmaster. www.bjcc.org.

Aaron Watson, Kyle Park: 9 p.m., $15, Zydeco.

Lungs, As a Nation Dies, Bast, Tarah Who: 10 p.m., $10, The Nick.

SUNDAY

The Run Up, Rough Dreams, Qualifier: 9 p.m., $6, The Nick.

MONDAY

Coin, Dayglow: 7:30 p.m., $25 and up, Iron City. www.ironcitybham.com.

Noah Gunderson, Scott Ruth: 8 p.m., $20, Saturn.

WEDNESDAY

Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers: 8 p.m., $30, Iron City.

Jason Hawk Harris: 9 p.m., $10, The Nick.

REGIONAL EVENTS

NOW-JAN. 26, 2020

“Barbie — Dreaming of a Female Future”: Walk-through interactive Barbie Dreamhouse, Arrington Gallery at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., examining six decades of the iconic doll’s impact and influence. The BMA operates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and major holidays. 254-2565. www.artsbma.org.

FRIDAY

"Whose Live Anyway?": Current cast members of TV improv show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," 8 p.m., Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Cast members Dave Foley, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray performing live improv. Tickets $46 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.lyricbham.com.

SUNDAY

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street": 2 and 7 p.m., free, Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 Seventh Ave. S, Birmingham. Stephen Sondheim's musical performed by 3B Productions. Seating first-come, first-served. www.bhamimprovtheatre.com.

"The Phantom of the Opera" (1925): Showing of the Lon Chaney classic silent, with accompaniment on the Wurlitzer organ, $14 general, $7 children, 2 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. www.alabamatheatre.com.

TUESDAY

Cody Ko and Noel Miller: Comedy rap duo Tiny Meat Gang, 8 p.m., Lyric Theatre, Birmingham. www.lyricbham.com.

WEDNESDAY

"We Will Rock You": National touring company of jukebox musical built around songs by Queen, 8 p.m., Alabama Theatre. Tickets $31 and up through Ticketmaster. www.alabamatheatre.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

OCT. 31: 12th Annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show," produced by The Pink Box Burlesque, 7-11 p.m., Bama Theatre. Doors at 7, pre-show burlesque at 7:30, costume contest at 8:45, "RHPS" with shadow cast on stage beginning at 9; ages 18 and up. Tickets $16 in advance, $20 at the door, $30 VIP (includes prop bag and VIP seating). A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Invisible Histories Project, designed to be a repository for the preservation of the history of LGBTQ life first in the state of Alabama and then the entire Southeast. The archive will preserve, collect, and protect the living history of the diversity of the Queer community, both urban and rural. Using the Alabama site as a model, IHP is currently expanding into Mississippi and Georgia with aims to reach the entirety of the Southeast within 10 years. www.thepinkboxburlesque.com.

NOV. 1-2: Elton John, 8 p.m. both nights, State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Tickets $149 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.statefarmarena.com.

NOV. 11-17: "The Pirates of Penzance," Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera performed by UA Department of Theatre and Dance, Allen Bales Theatre. www.theatre.ua.edu.

NOV. 19-22, 24: "The Importance of Being Earnest," Oscar Wilde comedy performed by UA Department of Theatre and Dance, Marian Gallaway Theatre. www.theatre.ua.edu.

DEC. 3: Dickens Downtown, 5-8 p.m., downtown Northport. Annual Victorian Christmas celebration. Free and family-friendly.