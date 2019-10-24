PANAMA CITY BEACH — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection with an investigation into sex crimes against children in Panama City Beach, according to a press release from the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Robert L. Estes, 68, who works as a counselor in Panama City Beach, was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation stemming from an allegation he had unlawful sexual contact with a minor child.

Alan Sorg, 29, was arrested for possession of child pornography, utilizing a computer to solicit a child for sexual conduct and transmission of material harmful to a minor.

The investigation against Sorg, who also lives in Panama City Beach, discovered he allegedly used a computer to make contact and develop a relationship with a minor child in Michigan and manipulated the child into sending pictures. In return, he would send the child naked photos of himself.

A 17-year-old Panama City Beach resident was also arrested for two counts of possession of child pornography and remanded into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Estes and Sorg were transported to the Bay County Jail. Estes was released Wednesday on a $50,000 bond and Sorg is still in custody, with a $150,000 bond.

Both will be arraigned on Dec. 9, 2019.

Estes, when reached by phone Thursday, declined to comment on his arrest.