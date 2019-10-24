The Okaloosa School District will vote Monday night to approve the contract that will make Destin High School a reality.

DESTIN — The Okaloosa County School District is ready to make Destin High School a reality.

Monday night, the school district will formally vote to approve the contract for a charter school in Destin, the first high school in the city’s history.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the OCSD Central Administrative Complex, 202 Highway 85 North) in Niceville.

“It’s the final step to open the school,” said Prebble Ramswell, a Destin City Council member and president of Destin High School Inc. “The next step is, we plan to open our system so students can start applying (for admission).”

The contract was vetted by a review committee led by OCSD Reading Curriculum Specialist Anne Flanagan to ensure it met standards for Florida charter school applications.

Flanagan and a consultant from Destin School Inc. met with the school board Thursday to give them an overview of the contract and answer questions.

“Everything with the contract totally aligned with Florida standards and met all statutory requirements,” Flanagan said. “I think there was a very positive feeling when the committee met today. There weren’t any issues that arose but there were some questions in terms of what happens if the enrollment or applications were to exceed spaces and some other clarifications. Everything went really well.”

Destin High will be the fourth charter school in Okaloosa County, joining Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Okaloosa Academy and Collegiate High School. The Destin High campus will be at the former location of Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, after Destin High School Inc. agreed to buy the 8.34-acre property for $12.9 million in July. The campus covers 17,400 square feet and has eight buildings.

The school will open to grades 9-10 in August 2020, expand to grades 9-11 for 2021-2022 and grades 9-12 in 2022-2023.

“We’ve got a lot of great things that are happening very quickly,” Ramswell said. “Next week we’re going to negotiate a contract for our facility and we’ll also find out if we’re the recipient of a grant from the Department of Education.”

Tuesday, Destin High will also begin the process of hiring its first principal with the help of a Tallahassee-based consulting group, Collaborative Educational Network.

“Next week we’re also going to announce the start of a major fundraising drive for associated costs for opening the school,” Ramswell said. “And we’ll announce the winners of the contest to pick our mascot, school colors and school logo.”