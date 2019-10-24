Senior center: Thursday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 12:30 p.m., bingo; Friday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 9:15 a.m. rosary, 10 a.m. exercise, 12 p.m. transportation to grocery, bank and pharmacy; Monday — 8:30 a.m. cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 10 a.m. exercise, 12:30 p.m. karaoke; Tuesday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, 9:15 a.m. poker-keno, 12:30 p.m., art class, games; Wednesday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 9:15 a.m. poker-keno. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. weekdays. For information, call 594-6741.

Bingo: At 7 p.m. today at Ward 7 Citizens Club.

Bayou Thrift Store: The Bayou Thrift Store, at the old Little Caillou School, is open 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the first Saturday of each month. Any donations are accepted. For information, call 466-3312.

Halloween Party: The T-VCaillolu Lions Club will host its Halloween Party on Oct. 25 at 6-8 p.m. at the Evergreen Cajun Center. There will be hayrides, hot dogs and fun for all. Public invited.

St. Elie Cemetery: Parishioners who have loved ones buried in St. Elie Cemetery (Upper Little Caillou) are asked to make a kind donation for upkeep of the graveyard. Please contact Herbert Fanguy at 879-2760, Derek Charpentier at 790-6266 or Darrell Charpentier at 872-4292. Thank you for your support in years past.

E. Picou Cemetery: Parishioners who have loved ones buried in E. Picou Cemetery (the hill) are asked to make a kind donation for upkeep of the graveyard. Please contact Kim Bourg at 594-4706.

St Joseph Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary: St Joseph Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. in the KC Home. A rosary will be prayed before the meeting.

Birthdays: Venny Lecompte, Oct. 25; Leon "Bean" Lambert, Joni Huerstel, Oct. 27; Bernice Marie, Hayze Ian Eschete, Oct. 30, Loney Foret, Oct. 31.

Anyone who has an event, meeting, birthday, anniversary, achievement or information they would like to add to the Chauvin news column can call me, Gina, at 856-2108.