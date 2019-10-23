Starting next month, Tuscaloosa Municipal Court will accept toys as payment for parking fines.

Each toy valued at $10 or more will satisfy one $15 parking ticket. A toy valued at $20 or more will satisfy two parking tickets.

Toys can be delivered to the Tuscaloosa Municipal Court at 2212 Sixth St.

The Children’s Toys for Parking Tickets program, meant to benefit Toys For Tots, will last from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15.

Tickets for exceeding the two-hour limit in parts of downtown Tuscaloosa are the only ones included. More serious violations, such as parking in a fire zone or a handicap spot, aren’t eligible.

This alternative payment program follows a similar program that the municipal court implemented in August.

During August, parking violators were allowed to pay off tickets with school supplies in a program that Mayor Walt Maddox described as “a tremendous success.”

“People who didn’t even have tickets showed up to donate supplies that made it into the local school system,” Maddox said.

In that program, a $15 fine for overtime parking could be paid off with at least $10 worth of school supplies.

“Overall, it was a great success,” said municipal court administrator Marion Williams. “So, I’m looking forward to Toys for Tots.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.