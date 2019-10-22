STUDENT NEWS

The Florida College System Activities (FCSAA) has named 38 Northwest Florida State College students to its 2018-2019 All-Academic team. Across the state, 955 students were named to the FCSAA All-Academic Team for having achieved a minimum 3.3 grade point average during the 2018-2019 school year.

The NWFSC FCSAA All-Academic honor students are:

Forensics: Deaton Arthur, Samira Chaudhry, Caleb Heathershaw and Jessica Ponce

Women’s Basketball: Georgia Gayle, Cece Mayo, Shania Meertens, Gabriela Sales, Alayjah Sherer and Anastasiia Zakharova

Men’s Basketball: Ludgy Debaut, Chris Duarte, Javion Hamlet and Eric Vila

Softball: Ashley Autuori, Marcie Bewley, Megan Brown, Amber Byrd, Sydney Byrd, Ariana Cipriano, Thalia da Silva, Summer Frye, Lauren Rase, Emily Sinclair, Brookelyn Sweeney, Alexa Veamoi and Maggie Wheless

Baseball: Noah Bailey, Matt Bosewell, Thomas Farr, Kyle Fitzgerald, Tanner Johnson, Jacob Kush, Mikey Madej, Will Moriarty, Waylon Steele, Connor Stephens and Justice Thompson