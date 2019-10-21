NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A public school district in Tennessee says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried getting student records from one of its elementary schools, but the agency says that seems unlikely.

Citing a Metro Nashville Public Schools statement, news outlets report the district says federal immigration agents recently visited Una Elementary School to request records. The statement says the school refused as district policy limits the release of confidential student records. The statement doesn't provide further detail on what records it says were requested.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox tells The Tennessean that he's investigating the report, but he's doubtful agents would've tried enforcing immigration policy on school grounds. He says "we don't do any immigration enforcement at schools," adding that he can't imagine what records would be needed from a school.