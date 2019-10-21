Defendant: Sheldon Lamark; Plaintiff: Credit Acceptance Corp; 1585024 7/16/19
Defendant: Emily Orgeron Plaintiff: University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors; 1585025 7/16/19
Defendant: Cindy Perez; Plaintiff: Pelican State Credit Union; 1585026 7/16/19
Defendant: Brittany Roberts; Plaintiff: 1st Franklin Financial Corp; 1585044 7/16/19
Defendant: Troy Dangerfield; Plaintiff: State of Louisiana; 1585178 7/17/19
Defendant: Joshua Collins; Plaintiff: State of Louisiana; 1585180 7/17/19
Defendant: Nathan Robertson; Plaintiff: state of Louisiana; 1585184 7/17/19
Defendant: Jerry Ruffin Jr; Plaintiff: Jefferson Financial Credit union; 1585194 7/17/19
Defendant: Augusta Anderson; Plaintiff: Republic Finance LLC; 1585258 7/18/19
Defendant: Keisha Carson; Plaintiff: Republic Finance LLC; 1585259 7/18/19
Defendant: Kayla Naquin; Plaintiff: Republic Finance LLC; 1585260 7/18/19
Defendant: Sandra King; Plaintiff: Republic Finance LLC; 1585261 7/18/19
Defendant: Jennifer Callais; Plaintiff: Midland and Funding LLC; 1585262 7/18/19
Defendant: Wayne Chatagnier; Plaintiff: Midland Funding LLC; 1585263 7/18/19
Defendant: Ronald Coffman; Plaintiff: TD Auto Finance LLC; 1585264 7/18/19
Defendant: Amie Thibodaux; Plaintiff: Discover Bank; 1585266 7/18/19
Defendant: Suzanne Ivey; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; 1585318 7/18/19
Defendant: Jonathan Fonseca; Plaintiff: State of Louisiana; 1585319 7/18/19
Defendant: Rose Parnell; Plaintiff: Ford Motor Credit Co LLC; 1585322 7/18/19
Defendant: Gerald Gaudet; Plaintiff: Ford Motor Credit Co LLC; 1585323 7/18/19
Defendant: Robert Larose; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; 1585397 7/19/19
Defendant: Villeicia Ross; Plaintiff: 21st Mortgage Corp; 1585398 7/19/19
Defendant: Rhett Kinnard, Jill Kinnard; Plaintiff: Interdiction of; 1585482 7/22/19
Defendant: Ocean Marine Recycling LLC; Plaintiff: Infinity Energy Services LLC; 1585604 7/23/19
Defendant: Charles Talley Sr, Tiecha Talley; Plaintiff: Amerifirst Home Improvement Finance LLC; 1585606 7/23/19