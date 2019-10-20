CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Youth Coalition, the Carver-Hill Community Coalition and the city's Parks and Recreation Department sponsored and conducted a revitalization project at Allen Park's recreation center Oct. 5.

The project was a result of a survey completed by Crestview students and conducted by CYC's chief facilitator, Dr. Karen Brown. Students expressed interest in having mud runs, community service projects, robotics exhibitions and gaming tournaments, among other projects and activities.

The Allen Park revitalization project saw community involvement from the Concerned Citizens of Crestview, the Knights of Pythagoras, the Crestview Police Department, Crestview Citizens Police Academy alumni, Walmart, Ace Consolidated Hardware, Lowe's, Sherwin-Williams and community members.