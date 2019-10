PARA does a nice job of keeping up Snow Hinton Park. However, the park lacks two major things: a playground for younger children and trees. It would be lovely to have an avenue of oak trees planted along the McFarland Boulevard walking path. These would give much-needed shade to walkers for years to come, while keeping the environment and beautifying our Druid city.

Tuscaloosa

