Early this month in Okaloosa County, play began among the middle school academic teams. Rocky Bayou Christian School hosted the first meet on Oct. 5.

In the junior varsity category, Lewis School placed first, followed by Ruckel Middle School and then Rocky Bayou.

At the varsity level, Rocky Bayou placed first, with Ruckel in second and St. Mary School in third.

Destin Middle School hosts the next meet on Nov. 2.

---

Crestview High School seniors enrolled in Dr. Tammy McKenzie’s emergency medical responder course began internships at North Okaloosa Medical Center earlier this month.

The students prepared for the internships during the past two years by taking a series of Allied Health courses, earning certification in basic life support for the health care professional.

The next step for the students is certification as emergency medical responders. As EMR trainees, they shadowed providers throughout NOMC.

They observed patient care in pediatrics, orthopedics, radiology, primary care, nursing floors, the respiratory department, the wound clinic and the emergency room.

Students enrolled in the program include Vivianette Alvarez, Briana Anders, Kaitlyn Beard, Carri Brown, Taylor Casker, Jolei Cintron, Patrick Dale, Zachary Dietrich, Skylan Dukes, Hannah Dunphy, Olivia Gonzales, Britany Harsch, Karis Hollinhead, Juhui Kim, Madalyn Laggett, Elder Medina-Fuentes, Chase Moulton, Amaya Murry, Catherine Pawlak, Kayla Pierce, Hannah Power, Charles Ransom, Carlee Russ, Madison Rutledge, Makayla Shaffer, Madison Shockley, Sara Simms, Rebekah Simon, Taevee Thyse, Alexxis Wickliffe and Alexis Wright.

---

Edge Elementary School hosted its annual Macho Monday on Oct. 7, with 326 fathers, grandfathers, brothers, uncles and other positive male role models joining their students for lunch.

In February, the women have their chance for lunch during Tigress Tuesday.

---

Completing their first community service project of this academic year, the Davidson Middle School Leadership students teamed up with Elie’s Voice to collect books, board games, cards and DVDs for donation to Children in Crisis. In all, the students collected nearly 2,000 items.

