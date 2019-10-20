PENSACOLA — The 8th biennial Gospel & Gumbo fundraiser is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Oct. 27 at 5eleven Palafox Event Hosting, 511 S Palafox St., Pensacola.

It raises money to help cover the prescription drugs and laboratory costs for Our Lady of Angels St. Joseph Medical Clinic. Cost is $100 per person, payable to Our Lady of Angels.

Participants in this year’s Gospel & Gumbo will be able to sample gumbos donated by these restaurants: Erika Thomas of Portabello Market; Blake Rushing of Union Public House; Dan Dunn of Big Top Brewing Co.; Judy Lewis of Sister Sarah’s Catering; Irv Miller with Jackson’s Steakhouse; Coleman Jernigan and Luca Disomma of Cypress; Jordan Hewes of Craft Gourmet Bakery; MariCarmen Josephs of Carmen’s Lunch Bar & Tapas; Gus Silivos of Skopelos at New World; David Penniman of Classic City Catering; Greg Rodriquez of The Wine Bar; George Lazi of George Artisan Bar and Bistro.

Complimentary wine and beer will be provided by The Lewis Bear Co., The Wine Bar, The Bottle Shop on Baylen, Seville Quarter Wine & Gift Shop and Mrs. Jones Cold Brew.

Sample the gumbos and enjoy familiar gospel hymns sung by the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir, as well as the Infusion jazz band. The event will also include a silent auction.

Longtime supporter Millie Green of Pensacola started the Michael E. Green Prescription Fund in 2005 to honor her late husband, who died in 2003. Green has been instrumental in helping to organize and champion the biennial fundraiser, which has provided more than $450,000 for non-narcotic prescription drugs and laboratory costs.

THE CLINIC'S HISTORY

Our Lady of Angels St. Joseph Medical Clinic is on the site of the former Our Lady of Angels Maternity Hospital for African American Women. Established in 1946, Father Joseph J. Raleigh built the hospital next to the church convent after he realized there was not a public hospital within 75 miles of Pensacola that would accept African-American maternity cases, forcing black and Creole women to have their babies at home.

An order of Franciscan nuns from Pennsylvania administered Our Lady of Angels Hospital for two decades until all local hospitals were integrated in the 1960s.

In 2002, Our Lady of Angels St. Joseph Medical Clinic was established by a small group of local physicians and parishioners to provide medical and dental services for uninsured, low-income patients in Escambia County. The clinic’s financial support comes from the community and from charitable donations.

"Our primary expense is for prescription drugs, and from anybody’s standard, this fund has been tremendously helpful," Dr. David Conkle, a retired heart surgeon and the clinic’s medical director, said. "We’re caring for more than 4,500 patients a year."