SUNDAY | 10.20

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; 256-546-5072

Northside Community Club: 4 p.m., 411 N. Ninth St.

A Walk Through Time; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Forrest Cemetery; personal stories of memorable Gadsden residents; admission is donations only; proceeds go toward Forrest Cemetery preservation

Hyatt Family Reunion: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Arab Recreation Center, North Main Street; please bring food and drinks for your family and to share; Nancy Smalley, 256-586-4979; Helen Chenault, 256-355-1919; Brenda Kean, 256-775-1542

MONDAY | 10.21

Southside Band Boosters: 6:30 p.m.; executive board, 6 p.m.

Rainbow City Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Community Center

Order of the Eastern Star: Queen City Chapter No. 135, 7 p.m., Gadsden Masonic Temple

Snead State Community Wind Band: 6:30 p.m., Room 107, Maze Music Building; rehearsals for Snead State Community College Community Wind Band; concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in Bevill Center Auditorium; Michael McGee, michael.mcgee@adjunct.snead.edu or 256-840-4148

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

TUESDAY | 10.22

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon

Etowah Historical Society Coffee Club: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center; Gary Garrett, 256-490-5126

Order of the Eastern Star: Alabama City Chapter No. 345, 7 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Gadsden: Noon, Club House, 862 Chestnut St.

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Gadsden-Rainbow City Coin Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Building

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

Miniatures as Art: 6 p.m., art studio on second floor of Hardin Center; the Gadsden Art Association features Catherine Hawkins, a miniaturist for 37 years, who will present her work — scale models of actual, historical and imaginative rooms in one-twelfth scale; beginning with a concept, she creates the surroundings and contents of each room

WEDNESDAY | 10.23

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; 256-546-5072

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center, win a cake day

THURSDAY | 10.24

Gadsden Quilt Guild: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Civic Center; new members welcome; 256-549-4740

Pilot Club of Gadsden: 6 p.m., Building 500 Conference Room, Gadsden Regional Medical Center campus; executive board, 5:30 p.m.; business session, 6 p.m.

American Society for Quality Control Section 1523: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bevill Center, Gadsden State Community College; Peggy Jones, 256-494-3274

El Señor Club: 10 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; cake day

Greater Gadsden Speakers: Toastmasters Club; 6 p.m., University of Alabama, Gadsden Center; Charles Upton, 256-390-0790, or Michelle Williams, at 256-622-0530; www.toastmasters.org

Rotary Club of Gadsden: Noon to 1 p.m., Gadsden Country Club; Stephanie Buckner, 256-456-0018

City of Champions Toastmasters: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Joe Ford Center, Room 202, Gadsden State Community College, 405 Cardinal Drive; Facebook at City of Champions Toastmasters; http://www.toastmasters.org/; Isha Bothwell, 256-553-0696, club president

FRIDAY | 10.25

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Kim Nichols, Stan Hammett, Cody McCreary and Beverly Keel; $6, food cooked to order; 256-549-7195

Hokes Bluff Seniors and Friends: 10 a.m., Hokes Bluff Community Center

Free Shred Day: 8 a.m. to noon, side parking lot of Etowah County Courthouse; sponsored jointly by RSVP and Family Savings Credit Union

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

Harvest Festival: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., River Rocks Campground; hayrides, treat bags, haunted forest, games; free admission; small fee for concessions

SATURDAY | 10.26

Free Shred Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., side parking lot of Etowah County Courthouse; sponsored jointly by RSVP and Family Savings Credit Union; Drug Enforcement Unit agents also will be on hand to dispose of old or unused medicines

Harvest Festival: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., River Rocks Campground; hayrides, treat bags, haunted forest, games; free admission; small fee for concessions

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama