15 dogs need forever homes after being saved from a hoarding situation.

NICEVILLE — Niceville Animal Clinic opened its doors to 15 rescue dogs earlier this month after a Chicago woman was found to be hoarding more than 50 dogs, including some turned over by a rescue organization after Hurricane Barry made landfall.

"We have them in a safe, happy place, but I can't do it forever," said Dr. Jenny Fortune, owner of the Niceville Animal Clinic.

All were found in parts of Louisiana and Texas in a multitude of different places. Some were fending for themselves or in shelters at full capacity, Fortune said.

Panda, one of the more energetic of the 15, was on a road in Texas when he was picked up by Ace of Clubs Animal Asylum and taken to Chicago. The club didn't have room for the dogs, so they were placed with a woman who was recommended by other shelters, Fortune said.

Little did they know, she had over 50 dogs on the property and had used money meant to take care of the dogs for drugs. Panda's rescuers had sent the woman thousands of dollars for vaccines, food and veterinary expenses.

"She saw an opportunity to make money and she slid in there with people who were just frantic about finding a place," Fortune said.

After retrieving the dogs from the neglectful situation, rescuers sent them to Fortune's clinic. Fortune said she can only keep the dogs temporarily, and if they are not adopted within a month they will head back to the shelter in Chicago.

For interested adopters, there is an application, and all the dogs will be up to date on vaccines, neutered or spayed, and microchipped, said Brianna Petrulli, manager and head vet tech at the clinic.

Panda received his name because of his panda-like appearance. While adjusting to his temporary home at the clinic, he has found his love of squeaky toys, Petrulli said.

Another of the 15, Bobby Joe, still looks like a puppy and has the energy to match. The clinic's staff thinks he is a German shepherd mix.

On the other end of the energy spectrum are Chase and Dennis. Chase is what the clinic called "an old man." While Chase and Dennis are relaxed around people, they are not around other dogs, Petrulli said.

Another dog, Henry, is partially deaf, but he can hear high-pitched sounds in his left ear, Petrulli said.

"All he wants to do is cuddle," she said. "He comes up and like hugs you."

"The dogs can't do anything for themselves," Petrulli added. "And I feel bad because they're all older and it's like what have they gone through in their whole life."