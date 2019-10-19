The 23-year-old suspect was living in an RV on the property when the killing took place back in June.

BAKER — A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a Baker resident in June, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office.

Emanuel Lamar Colley, who lived in an RV on the property of 1775 Dad's Road in Baker, allegedly killed 54-year-old Christopher Broxson, the Sheriff's Office said.

Broxson was found June 23 on the front porch of his home with a laceration to his neck and a stab wound to his chest, according to Colley's arrest report.

During Colley's first encounter with sheriff's deputies that day, deputies noted his "extreme behavior." They described Colley as a "roller coaster," his arrest report said.

Colley at one point said he needed to protect his family, according to the report.

During several post Miranda recorded interviews later, Colley denied any involvement in the Broxson's death and said he was in the shower when Broxson was killed.

Colley's DNA was found later on a wet towel and a beer can near the victim, according to the Sheriff's Office. A combination of Colley's and Broxson's blood was also found on Colley's shorts, the report said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Colley and was he picked up by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is in the Santa Rosa County Jail.