West Palm set to review sculptures proposed for Northwood Hills, South Olive Park

WEST PALM BEACH — The city’s outdoor art collection is taking shape, from a mango-themed gateway piece taking root in Northwood Hills, to a collection of outsized origami-shaped works unfolding in South Olive Park.

The first project is up for approval by the West Palm Beach City Commission on Monday; the other is expected to come up for approval at a later date.

“Mango Moiré,“ by artists Simon Donovan and Ben Olmstead, is a painted stainless-steel pattern of mango shapes on a castle-motif plinth. The three pieces, which are 10 feet, 9 inches tall, are to be installed on the 36th Street median, at the Windsor and Greenwood avenue entry points to the neighborhood.

The work, which will be illuminated, reflects the neighborhood’s history of mango groves and castle architecture. The work is expected to cost $200,000, and will come out of the Engineering Services department budget as part of the city’s 36th Street streetscape project.

While Donovan and Olmstead were selected through a national call for artists, Eduardo Mendieta was chosen for the South Olive Park pieces through a call for Palm Beach County artists.

Mendieta’s project, “Origami Chain Link Fence Sculptures,” consist of three pieces: a paper boat, an airplane and a crane made of fencing materials but that resemble works of folded paper.

According to Art in Public Places Program Coordinator Sybille Welter, Mendieta’s theme developed from the evolving meaning of the phrase “mend fences.” It originally meant to take care of one’s own interests but came to mean to rebuild relationships.

Each of the pieces will incorporate the words love, peace and hope, in the form of a doodle, she said.

The origami pieces will cost $18,000, paid from the city’s Art in Public Places fund, which contains money contributed by developers.

