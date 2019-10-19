NICEVILLE — The Florida Department of Transportation will perform routine inspection of the Rocky Creek Bridge on the Spence Parkway portion of State Road 293 on Oct. 22. Intermittent lane restrictions are to be expected.

Inspections will begin in the southbound lanes of Spence Parkway over Rocky Creek at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will continue until completion, or by 3 p.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in work zones and to expect traffic build up.