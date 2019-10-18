Raised on Country Burgers N Grill, a new wild game-based restaurant, is planning to open next week in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Bison and gator and camel? Oh, my.

Meats from these beasts will be among the offerings of Raised On Country Burgers N Grill, a new wild game-based restaurant coming next week to downtown Tuscaloosa.

Situated at 2217 University Blvd., just to the right of the Children’s Hands-On Museum, the eatery is the concept of Bo Lawrence, a career restaurateur, and businessman Tony Mancuso.

And the idea, Lawrence said, came organically.

“The concept began in a deer stand on a farm,” Lawrence said Thursday inside the 1,800-square-foot space that was being partially protected by Diesel, his 5-year-old black Labrador retriever.

Lawrence and Mancuso expect the restaurant to be open by Oct. 24, just in time for the Alabama Crimson Tide’s homecoming game against the University of Arkansas on Oct. 26.

It will be offering up wild game as available, such as elk, kangaroo (from Australia), camel, yak (from the Himalayas), bison, duck, alligator, rattlesnake, rabbit and snapping turtle.

Raised on Country also will offer a full bar, but that’s not the focus of the business. In fact, the bar used by the previous occupants has been reduced to accommodate more seating.

“We’re food and family,” Lawrence said.

Once the doors open, the restaurant is planning to operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. Sunday hours are still being decided.

The restaurant is still looking to hire servers and bartenders, too. Those interested are asked to stop by and inquire inside.

Two years ago, Lawrence opened a similar restaurant Hunt Club Burgers N Grill, in his former hometown of Madison.

Now, he and his business partner have relocated to Tuscaloosa to open Raised On Country.

Lawrence said all the meats will come from sustainable suppliers and, at times, some cuts will be unavailable based on harvesting schedules.

Also on the menu will be loaded baked potatoes, salads, hot wings, Angus beef burgers and, from Thursday through Saturday, steaks of various cuts and sizes.

“This ain’t for sissies,” Lawrence said.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.