Football fans can park Saturday at Central High School or Tuscaloosa Magnet School-Middle for the University of Alabama’s game against the University of Tennessee.

The cost to park is $20 per vehicle. RV parking is available at Central for $175. Proceeds will benefit Central’s dual enrollment program and the magnet school’s teacher professional development and classroom needs.

Central High is at 905 15th St., less than a mile from Bryant-Denny Stadium’s south end zone. Motorists can enter Central’s parking lot from 15th or 17th streets.

The magnet school’s parking area can be accessed from Campus Drive. Fans can walk to the free UA shuttle service and ride to and from the stadium. The magnet school is at 315 McFarland Blvd. E.