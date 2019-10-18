BAKER — The Baker Block Museum is hosting a book signing for the newest book in its local history series Oct. 19. Tracy Curenton and Mark Curenton, the authors of A History of Laurel Hill will be on hand during the museum’s 3rd Saturday event to sign copies and answer questions.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 1307 State Road 4, Baker.

Drawing from interviews, newspapers, public records and photographs, the book tells the story of the historic town and one of the county’s largest population centers at one time.

A History of Laurel Hill covers the early history of the area under Spanish rule through the Civil War, the coming of the railroad, the Great Depression and into the 20th century.