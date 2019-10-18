Remember back in the halcyon days when people actually listened to radio music stations to request songs? While I know some of you are still radio junkies, I feel as though I haven’t touched that dial in years. Nevertheless, I do indeed miss calling in a request and excitedly standing by, waiting to jam to the first few notes of a beloved pop or rock song.

The Crestview Library may not be able to provide songs on request like radio stations and streaming services can (although we do have a decent CD collection), but even so, we can certainly take book requests!

There are numerous ways we can procure that elusive next novel in your favorite series or that eccentric how-to on an unusual hobby. Firstly, if you’re a cardholder (it’s free for Okaloosa County residents), we are part of a wonderful group known as the Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative.

What does that mean for you? Your card has the power of six libraries in one! You can not only visit and use your card at all of the Okaloosa locations, but you also have the ability to place holds and pick up books from other libraries without ever having to leave your home city.

Secondly, if for some crazy reason an Okaloosa library doesn’t have a book you would like, you have the option to put in a purchase request with your home library. Unless it’s for the 7 millionth copy of Delia Owens’ "Where the Crawdads Sing," your request will likely be obliged.

Lastly, if neither of the first two options work out, most of us offer Inter-Library Loan services to acquire materials from all across the country.

Suffice to say, we may not be running a “total request live” radio or music video program, but your library has a wealth of literature and resources just a request away from your fingertips. We are here to serve you!

Emily Knie is the Crestview Public Library's adult services librarian and interim assistant director.