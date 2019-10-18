A previous printing of the Crestview Public Library events contained incorrect information from the previous fall. Here is the library's updated fall schedule. Events are at the Crestview Public Library, 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview, unless otherwise stated.

UPCOMING

Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29. Come enjoy festive decorations, games, candy, and prizes for a best trunk contest! Sign up your trunk today at 850-682-4432. A great way to advertise for local businesses.

Halloween Movie Marathon: noon to 5:45 p.m. Oct. 31. Come enjoy free popcorn and family movies on the projector all afternoon long. Visit https://www.cityofcrestview.org/178/Library for the movie schedule.

Intro to Genealogy: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16. A free mini-seminar hosted by the Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County on the basics of genealogical research. Sign up required.

Noel Night: 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. A fun night for the whole family with treats, music, activities, and more!

RECURRING

Adult Services and Programs

Adult Coloring Therapy: 5-6 p.m. third Mondays. Enjoy hot tea, relaxing music, and intricate coloring.

Poetry Jam: 6-7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays.Community volunteer-led. Share your poetry, music, and more with an eclectic group of writers and artists.

Trivia Night: 6-7:30 p.m. first Mondays or as noted. Come compete in pub-style trivia for a $25 Amazon card and books and movie prizes. Team Limit: 6 people.

Adult Chess Club: 5-7:45 p.m. Mondays. Community volunteer-led. Play chess with members of the community. All skill levels welcome. Contact Jim Terrell, iamcalledjames@gmail.com, for more information.

Scrabble Club: 11 a.m. Thursdays or 5-6 p.m. third Mondays. Come join and enjoy a game of Scrabble with word lovers.

Crestview Writer’s Support Group: 6-7:45 p.m. fourth Mondays. Community volunteer-led. Published and unpublished writers challenge and encourage each other. Email Tami, tamilynnkidd@gmail.com, for more information.

Overbooked Book Club: fourth Saturdays at different locations in the city. Community volunteer-led. Email Regiene at strainglia@gmail.com for the current book and next meeting place.

Emerald Coast Bag Ladies: 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Community volunteer-led. Experienced and learning crochet enthusiasts welcome to help make mats for the homeless out of shopping bags.

Okaloosa Walton Career Source Mobile Unit: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, or as noted, in the library parking lot.

One-On-One Computer and Technology Tutoring: Available by appointment. Call 850-682-4432 and ask for Sharon or Melissa.

NorthWest Florida Astronomy Association: 6:30-7:45 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Community volunteer-led. Experienced NWFAA members teach about different topics.

Intro to Sewing: 3-5 p.m. Thursdays. Community volunteer-led by Dottie. Learn the ins and outs of basic sewing, machine usage, and more. Sign up required.

Coffee and Craft: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays. Enjoy hot beverages while learning to make a monthly craft. Sign up required.

Proctoring: Available by appointment only with a two weeks notice. Call 850-682-4432 to schedule, or email eknie@okaloosa.lib.fl.us or jrmccarthy@okaloosa.lib.fl.us.

Youth Services and Programs

Ready Readers Class Ages 0-2: 10:15 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, as noted. Features stories, easy-to-follow songs and rhymes, and more for fostering early literacy. Sign in starts 15 minutes prior to class.

Ready Readers Class Ages 3-5: 10:15 A.M. Tuesdays, as noted. Features stories, easy-to-follow songs and rhymes, a simple craft, and more for fostering early literacy. Sign in starts 15 minutes prior to class.

Family Library Time: Monthly Friday event featuring new adventures for the whole family. Check out our online calendar, https://www.cityofcrestview.org/178/Library, for more information.

Lego Free Play: 4-5 p.m. third Tuesdays. Come enjoy tons of Legos and make new friends. For ages 6 and up.

Kids Chess Club: 3:15-5 p.m. first and third Thursdays. Come make new friends and learn the game of chess. For ages 6 and up.

Teen Time: 2 p.m. Fridays. Enjoy video games and special monthly events for sixth- through 12th-graders.