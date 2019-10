NICEVILLE —Friday’s opening of Boggy Fest has been canceled due to impending weather.

The announcement comes from the Niceville Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Due to the current Tropical Storm Warning, the Boggy Fest has been curtailed tonight for the safety of all involved,” the post said. “The festival will resume operations tomorrow, October 19, with the gates opening at 10 am.”

Country music star Trace Adkins is set to headline Saturday’s festivities.