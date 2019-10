A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.

FORT WALTON− A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Alyssa Leigh Payne was last seen Oct. 10 at her home on Echo Circle in Fort Walton Beach. She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 110 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.