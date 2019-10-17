All his lemonade froze, Beth.

All the lemonade that little round boy tried to sell in midwinter?

Frosty.

If you're not watching "This Is Us," go ahead and do that thing. If you are watching this guaranteed eyeball-washer, a multi-generational, layered series of stories about the little stillnesses, hilarious oddities and massive upheavals that abound in even the mostly unsung lives, you might recognize that reference. The frozen-lemonade round boy bit rested lightly among many swift and brilliant passages between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who, whenever this series wraps, should be cast as the new Nick and Nora Charles, being masters of the screwball comedy quick-wit-exchange. Though like "The Thin Man" stars William Powell and Myrna Loy, they're not romantically attached in real life, their on-screen chemistry is so palpable you'd swear they were.

In Season 3 — the show's mid-Season 4 now, so for binge-watchers, you've got three years' worth to enjoy before catching up — the always committed, highly driven, overachieving Randall has decided to run for a City Council position, to help rebuild the run-down area where his birth father lived. He launches headfirst into this furious run, despite having no previous political experience — he'd worked as a high-six-figures trader before — and actually residing 90 minutes away, though they do own property in the district.

OK. If you're not watching "This Is Us," you're behind on a few dozen melodramas. Randall was also left at a fire station as an infant, and adopted by the white Pearson family, who'd lost one of their triplets that birth day.... Just latch on a for a minute. I'll try not to spoil any further. Much. It's all in the telling, anyway.

Though Randall is type A-plus, he's also a sensitive guy, family man to the core. Wife Beth is his golden mean, the perfect balance, though as seasons go on, we learn she's not merely a hard candy shell, either. So as he's prepping for his first big campaign rally, bouncing stump-speech words off Beth, "... in the city where he lived...." he predictably trails off, with the "...and died" implicit.

Beth turns her full spotlight on him, telling him he can NOT weep in front of would-be constituents. "Now you're an emotional man, Randall. You talk about fathers, you cry. You talk about daughters, you cry.

"You talk about that little round boy on the corner who tried to sell lemonade in the winter...."

Then Brown, in one of the most masterfully underplayed lines I've seen anywhere, and I've seen a few million, laments quietly:

"All his lemonade froze, Beth."

It's such a perfect, hilarious summation of who that man is, and ultimately, who they are — this is them — that I had to stop, rewind and watch that acting master class, maybe a minute all told, a number of times. I shot video, and shared it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Next time I'm directing, or teaching a workshop on acting? I will blast that clip. That's how to.

Science tells us it can individualize distinct types of tears under a microscope: Of fear, of rage, of grief, of joy. But I'd defy any lab coat to separate out the eye-drops generated by that scene.

If it had stopped there, that bit would still have been aces. But Beth tops her hubby's melancholy with the succinct reminder-rejoinder, a tad frustrated, and yet still matter-of-fact:

"Yeah, but he was stupid, baby."

We're in the second golden age of television, and there is so much out there. Every week another "OMG You've got to see this!," another Best 10 TV Series of the Year/Week/Decade — and by the way, idjit A&E writer-editors, this decade isn't over until the end of 2020. Once again: We count from 1 to 10, not zero to nine — whether it be "Fleabag" or "Atlanta" or "Luther" or "The Good Place" or "The Expanse" or "Stranger Things" or "Barry" or "Black Mirror" or "The Crown" or "Russian Doll" or "When They See Us" or "Killing Eve" or "The Handmaid's Tale" or "Good Omens" or "American Gods" or "Schitt's Creek," and by the way, I can confirm yes please to all the above, though I'm behind on a few. There's only so much time.

You might still be catching up with the stunning "Sherlock," continuing to join the revival of "Doctor Who," or rewatching the inconsistent but undeniably moving "Game of Thrones," to see if it's more satisfying second time around. Perhaps you've waited 10 years to binge on the always sweet and funny "Modern Family." You might be giving the revived "True Detective" another look, in its lauded third incarnation, after a poorly received second season, bound to be a letdown after the universally acclaimed first.

And yet this golden age waits for no one: Coming up are perhaps-wonderful new series such as "Watchmen," "His Dark Materials" (likely to be far superior to the so-so big-screen film of Philip Pullman's intense books, if nothing else for the wonderful casting of "Logan"'s tiny Wolverine-ette, Dafne Keen, as the lead Lyra), a new "Star Wars"-universe creation, "The Mandalorian," and a return to one of the most beloved characters — and character actors — with Patrick Stewart beaming in for "Star Trek: Picard."

There are criticisms, fair ones, to be made about "This Is Us." Sometimes it yanks so hard at the heartstrings, the show feels manipulative, not contemplative. The writer-producers love to carve out cliffhangers, and on occasion, those feel unfairly distributed. Almost mean. But much like the way the DC TV series often disappoint me — the writing on "Supergirl" and "The Flash" can verge on sub-moronic — I'm still inclined overall to give a pass, for fantasy fulfillment.

When I was a kid reading comics, bashing action figures together in the yard with my brothers and Stonebridge neighborhood friends, I'd dream that someday Hollywood would lift these colorful tales up, take them at least a little seriously. On "This Is Us," there are no superpowers except connection, and the sometimes-exhausting determination to recognize love as an action verb. Figures not only learn and grow from their pasts; they overcome. They struggle, they fly, they get whipped, they fail, they succeed, sometimes, but often flop. Then they get up and do it again. Because what else is there?

One major character we knew, almost from the very start, dies far too soon. Then the sadistic "This Is Us" spends multiple episodes, years, flashing back, reminding us why we should care.

Why? Because those who have died aren't truly gone until the last person who knew them leaves. And maybe, with the stories we tell? Not even then. When my big brother Scotty died, and I fell to pieces and back again trying to cobble together a eulogy, it came to me that too often we focus on the ending, on the facts of death, on how the person died.

But all life, any life, isn't merely that final shore. It's the ocean. That is us.

Reach Tusk Editor Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0201.