Lewis teacher proposed to at pep rally.

VALPARAISO — During a Halloween-themed pep rally at Addie R. Lewis School on Thursday, a teacher got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend dressed in a green and white falcon mascot costume got down on one knee and proposed.

After the finale of a pumpkin-themed ring toss game, Michael Raines lifted off the falcon head that masked his identity and and told Mary Carnahan all the reasons he loved her. Then he asked her to marry him.

"You know I can see him. He has tears in his eyes, so I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh what's coming?' " Carnahan said afterward.

She said yes.

The proposal took place in front of the entire staff and student body, although they couldn't hear the exchange.

Carnahan, who is in her 10th year at Lewis, said she met Raines, a contracted IT technician for the Okaloosa County School District, when he he brought her a laptop computer. They started dating a year and a half ago when a mutual friend said they needed to go out.

"It's true what they say when you know, you know," she said.

After the proposal, their families swarmed the gymnasium floor for photos.

"Was not expecting that at all, to say the least," Carnahan said.