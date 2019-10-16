CRESTVIEW — Here is a list of upcoming events in our area.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS GOLF TOURNAMENT: Registration is 7 a.m. Oct. 19 at Blackstone Golf Course, 108 Blackstone Lane, DeFuniak Springs. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. Sponsorship and entry forms are available. Call 850-225-1390 for details and forms.

WRESTLING TEAM ZOMBIE 1K/5K. The Crestview High School Wrestling program will have a Zombie Run 1K/ 5K to raise funds for its upcoming season. Preregistration is 7:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at the high school, 1250 Ferdon Blvd. N, Crestview. The run begins at 8:30 a.m. The fun run costs $10 per person, and 5K costs $25 per person. Medals will be award for ages 18 and up by age group; for male and female divisions, and best time. Prizes will be awarded during the one-mile fun run. Concessions will be available.

FREE FALL FESTIVAL: Pyron Chapel Baptist Church will have a festival featuring a chili competition, hot dogs, s'mores, games, a cake walk, and a hayride. The event is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the church, 6498 William Gary Johnson Road, Baker.

CRESTVIEW FALL FESTIVAL 2019: 1-6 p.m. Oct. 26, Main Street, Crestview. Free event consists of vendor booths with activities and games for attendees. It includes a popular costume contests for humans and pets, as well as a pet parade at 2 p.m.

CERT TRAINING: Free Community Emergency Response Team certification training classes will be held in Crestview for adults age 18 and over. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26; 1-5 p.m. Oct. 27; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2; 1-5 p.m. Nov. 3, all at Crestview Fire Station No. 1, 321 N. Woodruff Ave., Crestview. Attendance at all sessions is required for certification. Preregistration is required at www.nokaloosacert.org or https://okaloosaflcert.samariteam.com/Default.aspx to register.

RECURRING

BLACKMAN FIRE DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m. first Mondays, 1850 U.S. Highway 2, Baker.

CRESTVIEW CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, City Hall, 198 N. Wilson St., Crestview.

CRESTVIEW HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD: 5:15 p.m. third Mondays, 371 Hickory Ave. W, Crestview. Open to the public.

MILLIGAN WATER SYSTEM BOARD: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays, 5340 U.S. Highway 4.

BAKER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Baker Area Public Safety Building, 1375 19th St.

TROY UNIVERSITY OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Wednesdays, Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, Crestview. Get information about furthering your education, and TU bachelor and master degree programs.

REP. JAYER WILLIAMSON OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. first and third Thursdays, Okaloosa County Extension office, 3098 Airport Road, Crestview. Call 995-3698 for an appointment.

LAUREL HILL CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. first Thursdays, City Hall, 8209 Highway 85 N, Laurel Hill.

DORCAS FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: DFDC now meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays, 5232 Deer Springs Drive, Crestview, off Highway 90.

HOLT FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays, fire station, 490 W. U.S. Highway 90, Holt.

ALMARANTE VOLUNTEER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: 7 p.m. second Thursdays, Almarante Fire Station, 3710 Old California Road, Laurel Hill.

NORTH OKALOOSA FIRE DISTRICT: 5 p.m. third Thursdays, fire station 82, 5549 John Givens Road, Crestview.

HOLT FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays, 490 W. U.S. Highway 90.

LAUREL HILL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m., second Fridays, in Laurel Hill City Hall's fire department office.

UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA: Office hours at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, by appointment. Registration begins in April for summer and fall terms. UWF offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and online. Call 863-6550 for questions or an appointment.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

CRESTVIEW AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: for chamber members and their employees. Details: 682-3212 or info@crestviewchamber.com. www.crestviewchamber.com.

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: for 2019 sought. Contact Tim at 682-3212.

HERITAGE MUSEUM ACTIVITIES

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida is located at 115 Westview Ave. in Valparaiso.

BOBBIN LACE & TATTERS GROUP: 1 p.m. first Saturdays at the museum.