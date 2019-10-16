CRESTVIEW — Area residents are encouraged to attend a local Stop the Violence prayer vigil.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 21 near the intersection of Cobb Avenue and South Wilson Street in Crestview.

Sponsors are the Concerned Citizens of Crestview group, CCC President the Rev. Clayton Williams, Anointed Female Gospel Preachers of Valor members, AFGPV President the Rev. Faye Allen, New Life Missionary Baptist Church members and New Life pastor the Rev. Shanford Hayes.

For more information, contact Faye Allen, 850-305-3652; Clayton Williams, 214-909-0990; or Sanfd Hayes, 850-621-4186.