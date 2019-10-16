Amanda Kondrat'yev, who pleaded guilty in August to a federal assault charge in connection with throwing a red sports drink at Rep. Matt Gaetz, had been scheduled for sentencing in U.S. District Court in Pensacola, but that hearing has been rescheduled for next month. A draft pre-sentencing report was filed with the court on Monday.

PENSACOLA — Sentencing of the 35-year-old political activist who threw a red sports drink at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as he left a Pensacola restaurant and bar earlier this year has been rescheduled, according to recent filings in U.S. District Court in Pensacola.

Amanda Kondrat'yev, who pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to assaulting Gaetz as he left the Brew Ha Ha restaurant and bar on June 1 as part of a one-day swing through his Northwest Florida district, had been scheduled for sentencing on Thursday. That sentencing now will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 with U.S. Magistrate Judge Hope T. Cannon in the Pensacola courthouse, according to the case file.

Kondrat'yev faces a possible maximum sentence of one year in confinement followed by one year on probation or, alternatively, five years on probation. Kondrat'yev also faces a possible fine that could be as much as $100,000, according to information from the August hearing at which she pleaded guilty to a federal charge covering assaults on members of Congress and other federal officials.

In late August, Kondrat'yev's attorney, Eric Stevenson, filed a motion seeking additional time to assemble records on behalf of his client for a pre-sentencing report that initially was due on Sept. 12. The U.S. Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the case, had no objections to the motion, and court records show that a draft pre-sentencing report, not available to the public, was filed Monday. Responses to the draft report are due to be filed with the court by Oct. 28, three weeks prior to the new sentencing date, according to case records.

Video from the scene shows the cup arcing toward Gaetz from a small crowd of protesters standing outside Brew Ha Ha and chanting, “Hey-hey, ho-ho, Baby Gaetz has got to go.” “Baby” is a reference to Gaetz being the son of Don Gaetz, a prominent former Florida legislator.



The cup, with liquid sloshing from it, sailed over Gaetz’s right shoulder, struck his left arm and bounced into his chest before falling to the ground. Gaetz then turned toward the crowd and pointed, and the video later shows Pensacola police officers detaining Kondrat’yev in a nearby parking lot. Kondrat’yev was booked in the Escambia County jail and later released on a $1,000 bond.

“I’m grateful to the law enforcement officers who arrested her and the prosecutors who take these matters seriously,” Gaetz said in a statement issued after the August hearing at which Kondrat'yev entered her plea of guilty to the June 1 assault. “Everyone who attends our ... events deserves a safe environment.”