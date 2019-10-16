Saturday was beautiful, sunny and cool. At least that's what more than 500 voters at the Grace Lutheran Church polling place reported.

Commissioners operating the machines and documents inside and at nearly 100 other Terrebonne precincts had to take their word for it.

Arriving before daylight at 6:30 a.m. and leaving about 9 p.m. after dark, the folks who demand your picture ID, look up your name in the official book and shepherd you into one of the booth, have little opportunity to see for themselves the weather outside.

Pleasant inside: The five of us at Grace Lutheran actually had a reasonably good day despite the heavy turnout that never really slowed until about 6 p.m. We never had a long line of waiting voters, but breaks of longer than five minutes did not come until near kickoff time for the LSU game.

From then on, voters merely trickled in. We could start procedures for closing machines and completing paperwork. In elections past at busy Precinct 69, we had lines up to the 8 p.m. closing time. Aside from having little time to eat lunch, our problems Saturday stemmed from voters who belonged at some other precinct and discovered that fact only when we could not find them in our book. Most cases had happy solutions. We found their proper destinations using the GeauxVote app on our phones or by calls to the registrar's office.

Then, there were voters who were confused when a favorite race did not appear on their ballot. They had seen advertisements all around and did not realize the candidate represented only part of Terrebonne. And some of the taxing district lines were drawn back when their Summerfield voting area was nothing but cane fields. When the area was turned into subdivisions, some residences and businesses were built straddling the old, somewhat invisible, boundaries.

It's possible that a few houses have their kitchen in one district and their bedrooms in another. Several voters told us that they voted in one district and their immediate next door neighbor voted in another.

Major festival rougaroued? Facing the perpetual problem of all downtown Houma events, organizers of the Oct. 26-27 Rougarou Fest have announced that Main Street will not be totally closed during the festival. To accommodate downtown merchants whose customers report difficulties getting to their businesses, Director Jonathan Foret said traffic on Main will not be closed but reduced to one lane from Grinage to Roussel streets from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m, Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Side streets through festival grounds are Grinage, Church, Goode and Roussel and Main to School. And Belanger and Grinage to Barrow streets will be closed at 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday night after festival tents have been removed.

Big parade! Streets along the Rougarou parade route Sunday, Town Hall on Barrow to Main and Grinage, will be closed at the discretion of the Sheriff's Office and Houma Police as close to parade time as possible.

New location: Further, Foret said, the board of the Wetlands Discovery Center, for which Rougarou Fest is a major fundraiser, have voted to seek a new location for the festival.

Dularge fair: This weekend, at the KC Home, 1331 Dr. Beatrice Road, Dularge, will include carnival rides, live music, games, Cajun food and more.

Regional policies: Area transportation plans will be under review at the Houma-Thibodaux Metropolitan Planning Organization' policy meeting on Oct. 24 at the South Central Planning and Development office, 5058 W. Main St., Houma. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting is at noon. The public is welcome. Visit http://www.htmpo.org or call 851‐2900.

Professional expertise? No response to Terrebonne Garden Club's plea for information about seven Terrebonne war dead, whose names are not engraved on the flagpole monument at Terrebonne High.

James E. Baggett Jr., Floyd J. Brunette, Thomas C. Cargill, John W. Daspit, Gerald R. Ackerman, Kenneth S. Blau and James E. Myres Jr. are listed in military archives as having Terrebonne connections. Their absence from the monument is a mystery. A genealogy searcher might know an effective trick for finding relatives. Call or write.

Want a cat? At the Terrebonne Animal Shelter, through October, cats and kittens are available for a special "Fall in Love" cat adoption fee of $25. 9 to 5, weekdays: 10 to 2, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 100 Government St., Gray, (985) 873-6709, or visit www.tpcg.org/animalshelter.

Donner connection? Lisa Chapman wants copies of the late JoAnne Plessala's “I Remember Donner” books, one of which may shed light on “a Nelson in who I believe is my great uncle.” He was the victim of a shooting on a train in Donner ages ago. “My brother has a bullet fragment we believe was taken out of our great uncle.” Call or write.

Responding? Contact Bill Ellzey at 381-6256, ellzey@viscom.net, billellzey312@gmail.com or c/o The Courier, P.O. Box 2717, Houma, LA 70361.