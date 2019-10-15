CRESTVIEW — Seniors at Crestview High School taking an Emergency Medical Responder course began interning at North Okaloosa Medical Center recently.

Tammy McKenzie holds a Masters (MPT) and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT). She is also a Certified Orthopedic Specialist (OCS) and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). She worked as a Physical Therapist in the Air Force and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel (LtCol). In her last assignment, she served as the Flight Commander for Medical Services at Hurlburt Field. Dr. McKenzie now teaches Allied Health full time at Crestview High School.

They prepared for at least two years by taking a series of Allied Health courses taught by Dr. Tammy McKenzie at the high school and earning their certifications in Basic Life Support for the Health Care Professional.

They are currently working toward certification as Emergency Medical Responders.

The trainees shadowed providers all over the hospital, experiencing health care first hand. Students were able to witness patient care in pediatrics, orthopedics, radiology, primary care, nursing floors, the respiratory department, the wound clinic, and even the emergency room.

The program is part of a partnership between the high school and North Okaloosa Medical Center.