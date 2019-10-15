FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa County Commission on Oct. 1 adopted revisions to the EC Rider Transit Fare Structure for public transit service in Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Crestview.

The adopted revisions take effect Nov. 4.

The EC Rider adopted fare structure increase is listed below.

ADOPTED FARE STRUCTURE INCREASE

Current fare

31-Day Pass, $30

31-day Reduced Pass, $15

31-Day Express, $45

31-Day Reduced Express, $22.50

31-Day Student, $26

Single Ride, $1.50

Single Reduced Ride, 75 cents

Single Express Ride, $2

Transfer, Free

Adopted Fare

31-Day Pass, $40

31-Day Reduced Pass, $20

31-Day Express, $50

31-Day Reduced Express Pass, $25

15-Day Pass, $20

15-Day Reduced Pass, $10

All Day Pass, $4

All Day Reduced Pass, $2

Single Ride, $2

Single Reduced Ride, $1

Single Express Ride, $3

Single Reduced Express Ride, $2

Transfer, Free

Para Transit to FR, $1

PARATRANSIT COPAY STRUCTURE INCREASE

Current Co-pay

TD, 25 percent of $1.46 per mile

TD1, $1

TD5, $1

Private Pay, $1.29 per mile

Adopted Co-pay

TD, $3

TD1, $2

TD5, $3

TD5 Out of County, $6

Private Pay, $2.40 per mile

Copies of the adopted revisions to the EC Rider fare structure may be viewed at the EC Rider Transit Office at 600 Transit Way in Fort Walton Beach. They also may be viewed online at www.myokaloosa.com or www.ecrider.org.

Any questions or comments from the public may be sent to Tyrone Parker, Transit Division Manager, at 600 Transit Way, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547.