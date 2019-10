The boy was last seen on Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

PENSACOLA — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 14-year-old Pensacola boy who was last seen on Monday.

The boy's name is Donald William Pugh, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

Pugh was last seen in the 4600 block of West Fairfield Drive wearing black pants, shirt and hoodie.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Office at (850) 436-9620.